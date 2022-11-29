Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,938 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.