Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 832 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,053 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in FedEx by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $173.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.07. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

