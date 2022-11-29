Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 93,902 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,902 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 387.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $157,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 1.9 %

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $931.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,755 shares of company stock worth $248,865 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

