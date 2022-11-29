Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 20,546 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,546 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAF. FMR LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,412,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,329,000 after buying an additional 605,253 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in First American Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 21,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,051,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First American Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 342,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,487,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

