Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98,489 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of uniQure worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in uniQure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on QURE. TheStreet cut shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

uniQure Price Performance

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

uniQure stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

