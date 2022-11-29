Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,139 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cadence Bank worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

