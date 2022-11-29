Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in PTC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Down 1.6 %

PTC stock opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $133.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have issued reports on PTC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $7,200,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,482,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,035,426.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $7,200,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,482,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,035,426.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,861 shares of company stock valued at $34,018,084. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.