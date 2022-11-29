Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Position Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200,283 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

