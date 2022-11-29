Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 42,181 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,181 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 194.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 94,318 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 61.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 186,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68,579 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRS stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

