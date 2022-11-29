Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,193 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after buying an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,043,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,361,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,659 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth approximately $16,227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 70.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,822,000 after purchasing an additional 457,912 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.8 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

