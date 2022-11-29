Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 667.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Roblox by 4.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.87. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $137.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 615,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,813 over the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.61.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

