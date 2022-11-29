Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,726 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,701,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 576,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.7 %

THG opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on THG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

