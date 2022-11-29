B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,126,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,597.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,281. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $133.70 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.32.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

