Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 458,624 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of MannKind worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in MannKind by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,704,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after buying an additional 1,284,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 576,320 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 524,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 1,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 468,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 432,180 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $4.86.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. MannKind’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

