First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,333 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,049,000 after buying an additional 7,800,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 145.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,366 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FIBK. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.91.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at $42,563,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,563,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,482 shares of company stock worth $2,302,094. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

