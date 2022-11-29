B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 558 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOVE. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

Lovesac Stock Performance

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 2,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOVE opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $367.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.45. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $85.13.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lovesac Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.