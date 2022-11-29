B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.78.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,752.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $106,770 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 target price on AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

