Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

