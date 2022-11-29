B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ameren were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Ameren by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 392,779 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.26. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.15%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.