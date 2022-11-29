B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $377,000 Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AA. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alcoa by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Alcoa by 612.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AA shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

