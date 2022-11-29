SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 51,764 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 166.2% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

