Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Stock Holdings Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after buying an additional 310,419 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 37,326 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after buying an additional 32,458 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.79. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

