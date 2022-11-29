B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 8,572 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TaskUs by 44.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TaskUs by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
TaskUs Price Performance
Insider Activity at TaskUs
In other TaskUs news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $73,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares in the company, valued at $125,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TaskUs Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TaskUs (TASK)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.