B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New Investment in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHN. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

SCHN stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $889.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $443,454.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $196,281.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,929.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $443,454.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

