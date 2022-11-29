Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Twilio were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.84. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $297.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday. Barclays reduced their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

