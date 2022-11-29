B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires New Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

