B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 20,000 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Paramount Group stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 310.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,550.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. BTIG Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

