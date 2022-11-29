B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of SSNC opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.