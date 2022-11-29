USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 31,141 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,141 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 209.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

