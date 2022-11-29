USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,266 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after buying an additional 1,476,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.68.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.