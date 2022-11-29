USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

ROST opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $117.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.40.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.