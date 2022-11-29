USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $124.67 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX.

See Also

