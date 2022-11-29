Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 315.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 45.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 200,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,639,000 after buying an additional 62,645 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 114.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 417.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Fortinet stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

