USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,917,000 after purchasing an additional 836,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mosaic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mosaic by 14.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,062,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,853,000 after acquiring an additional 522,662 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

