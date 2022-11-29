Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

NYSE AQN opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

