USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 17,257 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,257 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,849.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 92,489 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,027 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group stock opened at $329.14 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $337.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 49.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

