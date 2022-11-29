USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,030 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 27,084 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.
Barrick Gold Stock Performance
Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barrick Gold (GOLD)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.