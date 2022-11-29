USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,894 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 86.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in onsemi by 255.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on onsemi from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

onsemi Company Profile

Get Rating

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

