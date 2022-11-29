USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,997 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Price Performance

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 144,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,522 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $104.49. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

