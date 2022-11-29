USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,413 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $30.64.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 64,200 shares of company stock worth $938,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.