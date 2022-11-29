USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 18,840 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,840 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 5.5 %

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.