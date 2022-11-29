USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $255.40.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

