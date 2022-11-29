USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 75.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,219 in the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Shares of GL opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.47. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

