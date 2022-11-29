USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.30 Million Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Open Text in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Open Text by 148.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

OTEX opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.37%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

