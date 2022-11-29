USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.15 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,057,000 after buying an additional 8,215,395 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 169.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,569,000 after buying an additional 6,600,504 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $61,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 3,669.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,154,000 after buying an additional 1,676,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,895,089. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins Increases Dividend

Shares of ROL opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

