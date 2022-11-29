USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,122 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,555 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 56,455 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,793 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.85.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

