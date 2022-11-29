USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,367 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

