USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,539 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3,988.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

