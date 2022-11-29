USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.