USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,808 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CAE by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,936,000 after buying an additional 3,475,162 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,196,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,622 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

CAE Stock Down 2.0 %

About CAE

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.